‘Natulala ako,’ Vice Ganda says of Tarlac slay, as own trauma over father’s 1991 killing resurfaces

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda on Monday said his trauma over his father’s killing has resurfaced, after he saw the viral video of a mother and son being shot dead by a policeman in Paniqui, Tarlac.

The video, which circulated on social media late Sunday, shows the Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca shooting point-blank his neighbors Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, after an argument over the victims’ use of “boga” or firecracker.

“Natulala ako matapos ko mapanuod ung video,” Vice Ganda wrote on Twitter.

“Bumalik yung trauma ko. Bumalik lahat ng pilit ko ng ibinabaon na alaala. Ung putok ng baril. Ung itsura nung tatay ko na parang baboy na sinasakay sa jeep. Ung mukha ng demonyo. Ang bigat ng nararamdaman ko.”

Vice Ganda, 44, was a teenager when his father, Reynaldo Viceral, a barangay captain in Manila at the time, was gunned down just outside their home.

His father’s killer remains at large, Vice Ganda said in a 2016 interview.

Referring to the Tarlac victims on Monday, Vice Ganda said, “Sana’y wag silang magaya sa Tatay ko na di nabigyan ng hustisya.”

“Sana’y wag silang magaya sa pamilya namin na namanhid na lang sa tagal ng paghihintay ng katarungan. Sana wala ng makaranas ng kasamaang ito.”

The “It’s Showtime” host then joined the widespread calls for swift justice for Sonya and Frank Gregorio, using the hashtags, #JusticeforSonyaGregorio, #JusticeforFrankGregorio, and #StopTheKillingsPH.

The suspect, Nuezca, has surrendered to Paniqui police and has been charged with double murder.

