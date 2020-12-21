StopTheKillingsPH: Celebrities react to mother, son slay in Tarlac

MANILA -- The hashtag #StopTheKillingsPH topped the trending topics in the Philippines on Monday morning as netizens, including celebrities, reacted to the killing of a mother and her son by a police officer in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday afternoon.

A viral video showed the suspect, Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, shooting his neighbors Sonya Gregorio, 52 and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, multiple times after a verbal scuffle over the victims' use of "boga" or firecracker in their hometown Paniqui.

Actress Janella Salvador and Jed Madela described the incident as an inhumane act and pure evil.

How inhumane can you be to take actual human lives like that so confidently for your own selfish reasons— IN FRONT OF YOUR OWN CHILD— LIKE IT’S NORMAL? This is what it has come to in our country. Sick. My father is a policeman my ass. #StopTheKillingsPH — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) December 21, 2020

That was just pure evil!!! JUSTICE for the family! That policeman should pay! #StopTheKillingsPH #StopTheKilling — jedmadela ⁷ (@jedmadela) December 21, 2020

Television host-actress Maine Mendoza sought justice for the mother and son.

BAKIT KAILANGANG UMABOT DOON? Hindi ko kaya, grabe, Hindi ko alam kung ano ang mararamdaman ko pero pwede bang barilin ka nalang din sa harap ng anak mo? Sorry Lord pero sobra kasi yun eh. Sobra yung ginawa niya. Hustisya para sa mag-inang Gregorio. #STOPTHEKILLINGS — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) December 20, 2020

Comedienne K Brosas, actress Agot Isidro and actor Alex Diaz also decried the killing.

Hindi ko kayang panoorin yung video.. nakakapang hina kahit pics Lang nakita ko at article.. Grabe na to lord!! Ganon ka casual?!?! Kahit alam nya na may camera?! Hayyyy!!!! #StopTheKillingsPH 🤬😭🤬😭 — carmela brosas (@kbrosas) December 21, 2020

Our Law Enforcement does not make us feel safe. Our streets do not feel safe—this is not okay. #StopTheKillingsPH #JusticeforSonyaGregorio #PULISANGTERORISTA — △lexander Diaz ♚ (@alexandermcdizz) December 21, 2020

PNP = Patay Nang Patay



🤬🤬🤬 — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) December 21, 2020

Television host Bianca Gonzalez and singer-actor Kean Cipriano called for the end of police brutality.

#STOPTHEKILLINGSPH



Na parang normal lang ang pagbunot at pagputok ng baril. Na parang wala lang ang buhay ng dalawang taong walang laban at hindi nanlaban. Na kung walang video na nakuha ay hindi pa malalaman ang kawalanghiyaang krimen na nangyari.#EndPoliceBrutality — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) December 21, 2020

Nuezca has surrendered to authorities Sunday evening, and is detained in the Paniqui Municipal Police Office while investigations continue.

