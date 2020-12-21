StopTheKillingsPH: Celebrities react to mother, son slay in Tarlac

MANILA -- The hashtag #StopTheKillingsPH topped the trending topics in the Philippines on Monday morning as netizens, including celebrities, reacted to the killing of a mother and her son by a police officer in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday afternoon.
A viral video showed the suspect, Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, shooting his neighbors Sonya Gregorio, 52 and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, multiple times after a verbal scuffle over the victims' use of "boga" or firecracker in their hometown Paniqui.
Actress Janella Salvador and Jed Madela described the incident as an inhumane act and pure evil.
Television host-actress Maine Mendoza sought justice for the mother and son.
Comedienne K Brosas, actress Agot Isidro and actor Alex Diaz also decried the killing.
Television host Bianca Gonzalez and singer-actor Kean Cipriano called for the end of police brutality.
Nuezca has surrendered to authorities Sunday evening, and is detained in the Paniqui Municipal Police Office while investigations continue.
