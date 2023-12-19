Han So-hee and Park Seo-jun in a still from ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ Photo courtesy of Netflix

MANILA — For South Korean actor Park Seo-jun, the much-awaited series “Gyeongseong Creature” offers an intriguing story that brings together different genres and a visual treat that audiences can enjoy.

Set in 1945 during Japan’s colonization of South Korea, the 10-episode show follows a wealthy pawnshop owner and sleuth who infiltrate a hospital in Gyeongseong (a former name of the capital Seoul) and confront a creature “born from human greed.”

During an online press conference held Tuesday, Park highlighted how the show brings together the creature (monster) and historical drama genres.

“It’s a creature genre but it’s also about two young people who are living in a turbulent era. So I think that it’s a very complex mash-up of different genres and it’s going to be a visual feast for you,” Park said through an interpreter.

In the series, Park plays Jang Tae-sang, the wealthy owner of the House of Golden Treasure pawnshop. He becomes entangled in the mystery surrounding Ongseong Hospital after meeting Yoon Chae-ok (played by Han So-hee), a specialist in finding missing people.

Explaining how the show came about, director Jung Dong-yoon said he wanted a story set in the colonial period and added the monster element to attract international audiences.

“When I talked to writer Kang [Eun-kyung] about the show, I said that I wanted to talk about this era, the Gyeongseong era, I’m very intrigued with this era. And when I was talking with her, I said, ‘Let's make this into a story that's not just about us but a story where people around the world can all enjoy,’” he recounted.

“If it’s a creature genre, I can talk about our history but also creatures, which can be more intriguing to a lot of global fans. So that’s why I wanted to mash up the two genres together. This is my first time trying to mash up two different genres so this is a challenge for myself too,” said Jung, who previously directed the acclaimed series “Hot Stove League.”

Park Seo-jun in ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ Photo courtesy of Netflix

Park said it was a “no-brainer” for him to accept the project, considering the story, director, writer and his fellow cast members.

“When I was in ‘Itaewon Class,’ director Jung’s work was also airing, ‘Hot Stove League,’ so I wanted to meet with him. And we have So-hee playing Chae-ok in the show so it’s just a no-brainer for me because it’s just going to be really fun,” Park said.

Similarly, Han said she accepted the project for the opportunity to work with Jung and Park. “I [also] thought a creature genre will be of immense help for me as an actress going forward,” she said.

Han So-hee in ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ Photo courtesy of Netflix

Han shared that she also sustained an injury while filming action scenes for the show.

“When you’re on set and you begin shooting the scenes, everyone goes at it 100 percent but one thing I felt that I didn’t think of prior was discerning what I’m capable of and what I’m not able to do,” said Han, who previously starred in the action-revenge series “My Name.”

“There's always emotional expressions along with the action too so sometimes trying to do both of those leads to minor injuries, but don’t worry about me,” she said reassuringly.

Impressive set

Veteran actress Kim Hae-sook, who plays Tae-sang’s butler, praised the elaborate production design.

“When I first set foot in the House of Golden Treasure, I was really impressed... because I've been in a lot of period dramas but this one was different, I've never seen a set like this,” said Kim, whose other notable dramas include “Under the Queen's Umbrella” and “Strong Girl Nam-soon.”

“So when the shooting was over, I heard that they were going to take it down, I was really mad because I didn’t want it to be taken down… Every little prop in the scene was just perfect. It was jaw-dropping. It was just so grandiose and it really was like I was in 1945,” she said.

Kim Hae-sook, Han So-hee, Cho Han-cheul and Park Seo-jun in a scene from ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ Photo courtesy of Netflix

Director Jung said “Gyeongseong Creature” was challenging for him due to the visual effects. “It’s my first show with so much VFX (visual effects) work. I didn’t expect that I’d come across such a show but it was a good challenge for me and I wanted to pull it off well,” he said.

He added that the production team also wanted to create a monster “that’s never before seen,” even providing it with a detailed backstory.

“We thought of how it all begins with a parasite inside your body and how the creature is born, what process it goes through in order to become a creature, what kind of abilities it has and how it looks. All the history needs to be in place in order to persuade people... Our creature is one of a kind, it’s something that we created ourselves originally,” he said.

“Gyeongseong Creature” will release its first seven episodes on Netflix on December 22, while the final three parts are scheduled to drop on January 5, 2024.

