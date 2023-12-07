Han So-hee and Park Seo-jun in the trailer for 'Gyeongseong Creature.' Screenshots from video on Netflix's YouTube channel

Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee become embroiled in a monster mystery in the latest trailer for the upcoming South Korean series "Gyeongseong Creature."

Set in 1945 at a hospital in Gyeongseong (the former name of the South Korean capital Seoul), the series follows an entrepreneur and a sleuth who "fight for survival and face a creature born from human greed."

In the new trailer, unveiled Thursday by Netflix, sleuth Yoon Chae-ok (Han) arrives in Gyeongseong, apparently searching for pawnshop owner Jang Tae-sang (Park) to enlist his help in solving the mystery surrounding a hospital in the area.

The two manage to enter Ongseong Hospital, where "patients who are moved here never come back."

The rest of the trailer shows imprisoned people inside the hospital, masked and armed men pulling a large wagon, and Chae-ok and Tae-sang's battle for survival from what seems to be a creature running wild in the institution.

"Gyeongseong Creature" is scheduled to drop its first seven episodes on Netflix on December 22, while the final three parts arrive on January 5, 2024.

