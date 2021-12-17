MANILA -- The trending love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are grateful for the success of their debut movie "Love Is Color Blind," which had its digital premiere via KTX.ph last December 9.

In a thanksgiving conference on Friday, Mariano and Pangilinan shared how much they appreciate those who have already watched and supported their launching film.

"From the very beginning up to now, maraming-maraming salamat po sa suporta niyo. Almost a week na tayong nagsho-showing grabe kita pa rin namin po ang pagpa-trend niyo at suporta niyo. Grabe, sobrang naa-appreciate namin and we love you guys," Mariano said.

"Thank you for allowing us to tell you the story of Ino and Cara and, of course, the entire cast. It's more than just a love story. 'Love Is Color Blind' is a movie about so many other things that I'm sure you guys will relate to. So marami pong salamat. We love you," Pangilinan added.

“Love Is Color Blind” follows the love story of high-school best friends Cara (Mariano) and Ino (Pangilinan). As adults, their long-kept feelings for each other surface when Cara tries to help Ino, who lives with monochrome color blindness, regain his full vision.



Dubbed the "new generation phenomenal love team," Pangilinan and Mariano also thanked the people behind the "Love Is A Color" -- from their co-stars to the writers, director and production people.

"We can't take all the credit at all... kasi this is really a journey that we all went through together. So the entire 'Love Is Color Blind' team ang laki po ng pasasalamat namin sa inyo lahat. Thank you so much for creating such a wonderful story for people to relate with. We are just glad that people enjoyed the movie," Pangilinan said.

"And once na mapanood nila, talagang mamahalin din nila yung istorya. So thank you sa being team, sa buong production maraming-maraming salamat po talaga," Mariano added.

Aside from Mariano and Pangilinan, their co-stars Jeremiah Lisbo, Esnyr Ranollo, and Angelina Cruz, and director John Leo Garcia, have also expressed their appreciation to those who watched the film, especially after receiving good and heartwarming feedback.

"Somehow this confirms, 'yung na-achieve namin 'yung gusto naming i-communicate which is nga 'yung kagustuhan at journey ng characters namin to move forward to finally take the step towards acceptance. So feel ko, 'yon. Nagre-resonate siya 'di lang sa bata, 'di lang sa generation ni Donny at ni Belle pati rin po sa mga ka-edad namin ni Kristine (Gabriel, scriptwriter) at saka sa mga older kaya nagustuhan pa rin nila ang movie," Garcia said.

Mariano and Pangilinan also appealed to the public to watch "Love Is Color Blind" legally as a way to help the film industry.

"Alam ko it's so easy to just watch something that has been recorded or whatever. Pero sana alam niyo rin po na napakalaking tulong sa amin 'yon na manood kayo ng legally. Please support local films," Pangilinan said.

Mariano added: "Sa mga tao po na kayang manood ng 'Love Is Color Blind' please po panoorin niyo po 'yan and please stream legally guys. Sobrang napakalaking tulong niyan, especially sa filmmakers."

Aside from KTX.ph, Pangilinan and Mariano's “Love Is Color Blind” can also be streamed on Smart’s GigaPlay app.

Fans of the tandem can catch the film in the app for P199 and is available for a rewatch within 48 hours.

