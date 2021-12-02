Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano star in ‘Love Is Color Blind.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — A young woman tries to win the heart of her best friend and helps him heal from a tragic past, in the full trailer of “Love Is Color Blind,” the launching movie of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

“Hindi niya ba ako nakikita,” Mariano’s character Kara asks, wondering if Ino, played by Pangilinan, will ever see her as more than a friend.

The question could also be answered literally, as Ino no longer sees in color after an incident he continues to recover from.

The headstrong Kara makes it her mission to bring back happiness in Ino’s eyes, but soon finds out he has found romance in someone else, Iris, portrayed by showbiz newcomer Angelina Cruz.

Further complicating Ino and Cara’s situation is the latter’s apparent relationship with the possessive Sky, played by Jeremiah Lisbo.

Directed by John Leo Garcia, “Love Is Color Blind” follows the massive success of DonBelle’s launching series, “He’s Into Her,” which has also been greenlit for a second season.

The movie will hold a digital premiere on December 9 via KTX.ph, ahead of its regular release online the day later.