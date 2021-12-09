Photo from Love Is Color Blind teaser



Aside from KTX.ph, the much-awaited movie debut of the trending love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano “Love Is Color Blind” can also be streamed on Smart’s GigaPlay app.

Fans of the phenomenal “DonBelle” tandem can catch the film, which will premiere on December 10, in the app for P199 and is available for a rewatch within 48 hours.

“We’re happy to have this new content on the GigaPlay App. ‘Love is Color Blind’ marks our first movie and first pay-per-view content that complements live sports, K-videos, music, international events, and concerts that we already have on GigaPlay,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“The app also allows us to support Filipino movies via digital release and we hope our subscribers get to enjoy this one and look forward to more content in the days to come,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan and Mariano will also lead a virtual premiere on December 9, 7 p.m., ahead of the movie’s regular run.

The digital event will be livestreamed via KTX.ph, producer Star Cinema announced. Tickets, priced P249 each, will give access to the movie and a virtual meet with Pangilinan and Mariano and the rest of the cast.

The on-screen tandem has been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” as declared in the trailer of their launching movie which comes on the heels of their successful debut series also released this year.

Pangilinan and Mariano admitted they were not aware of the title given to their tandem, until the trailer was shown for the first time during a virtual gathering.

“Wow,” they both said, when asked to react to being tagged the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team.”

“Honestly, it’s super flattering na matawag ng ganoon,” Mariano explained.

Pangilinan agreed, saying: “It’s very much appreciated. It’s humbling. We’re just happy. If I already had goosebumps watching it, now, hearing that pa, dumagdag pa.”

Directed by John Leo Garcia, “Love Is Color Blind” follows the love story of Cara (Mariano) and Ino (Pangilinan).

While details of the story remain under wraps, the recently released teaser shows a headstrong Cara trying to win the affection of the seemingly reserved Ino.

“Love Is Color Blind” follows the massive success of DonBelle’s launching series, “He’s Into Her,” which has also been greenlit for a second season.

