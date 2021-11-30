Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano star in ‘Love Is Color Blind.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — “Love Is Color Blind,” the launching film of the breakout tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, will hold a virtual premiere a night ahead of its regular run.

The digital event will be livestreamed via KTX.ph on December 9 at 7 p.m., producer Star Cinema announced on Tuesday.

Tickets, priced P249 each, will give access to the movie and a virtual meet with Pangilinan and Mariano and the rest of the cast.

Di na kailangang maghintay ng 5ever!



Tickets for #LoveIsColorBlind World Premiere is NOW AVAILABLE on https://t.co/5FUcE3rx4t!



For only 249php first dibs ka na sa movie, at kasama mo pa sina Cara, Ino, & the rest of the cast!



Dec. 9 na 'yan at 7PM! 🤍🖤 #LICBWorldPremiere pic.twitter.com/JjqQ2CktwP — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 30, 2021

Directed by John Leo Garcia, “Love Is Color Blind” follows the love story of Cara (Mariano) and Ino (Pangilinan).

While details of the story remain under wraps, the recently released teaser shows a headstrong Cara trying to win the affection of the seemingly reserved Ino.

“Love Is Color Blind” follows the massive success of DonBelle’s launching series, “He’s Into Her,” which has also been greenlit for a second season.