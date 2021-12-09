Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano share sweet moments during the premiere night of ‘Love Is Color Blind’ on Thursday. Star Cinema

MANILA — The breakout tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano attended their first premiere night as a screen couple on Thursday, for their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

The premiere night, held at ABS-CBN’s Dolphy Theater, was livestreamed via KTX.ph.

Among the in-person attendees were the complete cast, director John Leo Garcia, the creative and production teams, and selected family members and friends.

Mariano looked stunning in a custom velvet gown by AJ Javier. She was styled by Adrianne Concepcion, with hair and makeup by MJ Rone and Jake Galvez, respectively.

Pangilinan, meanwhile, was dashing in a suit by Ryan A. Uson, with styling by John Lozano.

Dubbed the “new generation phenomenal love team,” owing to the massive success of their launching series “He’s Into Her,” Mariano and Pangilinan were hand-in-hand for most of the night. They were seen in an embrace as the end credits rolled, in an emotional moment celebrating the release of their movie.

“Love Is Color Blind” follows the love story of high-school best friends Cara (Mariano) and Ino (Pangilinan). As adults, their long-kept feelings for each other surface when Cara tries to help Ino, who lives with monochrome color blindness, regain his full vision.

In photos, here are scenes from the premiere night of “Love Is Color Blind”: