Melinda Verga as Manny Pacquiao. Screenshot from WOW Presents Plus.

Filipino drag queen Melinda Verga won the iconic Snatch Game challenge of "Canada's Drag Race" as Manny Pacquiao.

In the fifth episode aired Friday, things got tense as the other queens felt that Melinda did not deserve the save as she showed a defeated attitude in the previous week.

Fellow Filipino queen Kiki Coe hoped that Melinda would bounce back to prove her worth in the competition.

"Next week, I'm hoping that Melinda is in a better headspace because after seeing that side of her, I feel like maybe I made the wrong decision," Kiki said.

Later on, Melinda apologized and promised that she will continue to fight for her spot.

"I want to please, please, please, extend my humblest apologies to all of you, if any of you felt disrespected by my actions, by my words. I think I over extended myself the past couple of weeks," Melinda said.

After their talk, the nine remaining queens were up for Snatch Game where they are tasked to impersonate a celebrity and interact with other their fellow contestants in a game.

Melinda got praises during the episode ultimately giving her the win this week.

"As Manny Pacquiao, you delivered a one-two knockout out punch. I sensed that Manny might not be comfortable around drag queens and that could have turned really easily into something kind of hateful and mean, and it never was. It was funny. And this runway look is my favorite of yours so far," Traci Melchor said.

"You going for the Mike Tyson joke knocked the wind out of my body, left me completely breathless. It was so funny, loved it," Jaida Essence Hall said.

"What you did was not an easy thing to do. It's not something that everybody can do. It was such a joy to watch and you're such a star," Brooke Lynn Hytes added.

Melinda chose to save Kiki in the bottom with Luna Dubois and Aurora Matrix landing in the bottom.

"Making this decision is not easy at all. The queen I'm choosing to save, not only saved me from the bottom, but saved me from myself," Melinda said.

Luna ended her journey in 9th place.

This is the third time a Filipino drag queen won a maxi challenge in the Canadian franchise, after Kimmy Couture in season 3 and Kiki's recent design challenge win.

Melinda Verga and Kiki Coe are the two queens of Filipino descent included in the "Canada's Drag Race" season 4.

This is the first time the Canadian franchise included two Filipina queens in its roster.

Kyne was the first Filipina queen to join "Canada's Drag Race" in season 1, followed by Stephanie Prince and Kimmy Couture in seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Kyne and Stephanie Prince ended their journey in 11th and 12th place, respectively, while Kimmy Couture made it to the Top 4.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

