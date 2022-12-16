Lyric video of 'The Iron Heart's' theme song released

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The official lyric video of "Sino Ka Ba?" the theme song of ABS-CBN's hit series "The Iron Heart" starring Richard Gutierrez, has been released.

Recorded by "Idol Philippines" season 2 champion Khimo Gumatay, the track's lyric video is now available on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Star Music.

"Sino Ka Ba?" was composed by Rox Santos, Jeremy G and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

In his previous social media post, Gumatay expressed his gratitude to all those behind the track.

"The Iron Heart" debuted on primetime television on November 14.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

