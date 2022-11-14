Richard Gutierrez stars in ‘The Iron Heart.’ ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN’s new action-drama series “The Iron Heart” debuted on primetime television Monday, tracing the origin of the secret agent portrayed by lead star Richard Gutierrez.

In the pilot episode, Apollo (Kyle Echarri) is shown to be a morally upright student who uses his mysterious super strength to defend others, and for the good. This leads him to forming a special bond with Cassandra (Karina Bautista), whom he helps against bullies at their school.

Raised by only his father (Al Tantay), who is struggling to make ends meet, Apollo applies for a university scholarship, but is unable to get the grant. He surmises that the background check on his family — particularly his well-off uncle’s (Roi Vinzon) reputation as a drug dealer — cost him the opportunity.

On a bus ride to the city, Apollo and his father are caught in a holdup, leading to the latter’s death. Orphaned, Apollo is taken in by his uncle, whom he grows to resent for being indirectly to blame for the drug-induced violence of the robbers.

Through the changes in his life, Apollo has been secretly observed by a woman (Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan), who later offers him a scholarship at the university — with no condition but to excel and to improve himself mentally and physically.

As an adult, Apollo (Gutierrez) is seen in rigorous training, and still with his childhood sweetheart, Cassandra (Maja Salvador), at his side.

The pilot’s opening scene — set farther down the storyline — offers a glimpse of Apollo as a dapper agent on a mission, blowing up a chopper and expertly evading and fighting off gunmen.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.