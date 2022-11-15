MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" season 2 champion Khimo Gumatay has recorded the theme song for the newest action-drama series "The Iron Heart," starring Richard Gutierrez.

"Sino Ka Ba" was composed by Rox Santos, Jeremy G and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

In a social media post, Gumatay shared his newest milestone as he thanked all those behind the track.

"The Iron Heart" debuted on primetime television on Monday.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.



