P-pop group KAIA to hold first major concert

MANILA -- P-pop group KAIA is set to hold its first solo major concert on December 19 at the Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills, San Juan.

The all-girl group is expected to perform some of its crowd favorites and new songs live, including individual and group segments made specifically for their fans.

"We had always dreamed of having our own solo concert, and now it’s happening,” KAIA said in a press statement. “While the pressure of it being our first solo show weighs on us, we're fully dedicated to delivering the best possible experience to our fans."

For their upcoming show, KAIA underwent intensive training in dancing, singing, and performing, including cardio workouts due to the dance breaks and surprises.

"Despite the challenges, we pushed ourselves to deliver more than our best for our fans, ZAIA,” said the five-piece ensemble. "To our ZAIA, thank you for your undying love and support for us. Because of all of you, our concert has become possible. In return, we will give you a performance that you will remember forever."

Tickets to concert are available at TicketNet and its physical outlets nationwide. Official merch are also bundled with the tickets.

KAIA is a five-member girl group from ShowBT PH, the same company that launched Pinoy supergroup SB19. The members consist of Sophia, Angela, Charice, Charlotte, and Alexa.

The name KAIA is inspired by two Tagalog words: “Kinaiya” and “Kaya” – both used when overcoming struggles.

Last year, KAIA released its debut single “BLAH BLAH”

