KAIA marks women’s month with new track ‘5678’

KAIA celebrates International Women’s Month with a bop that aims to inspire women to never give up on their dreams. Handout

MANILA – P-pop girl group KAIA marked International Women’s Month in style as they released “5678,” a dance-pop track about preparing to face everything your way, no matter what anyone else says.

Penned by the members of KAIA with the help of Ohwon Lee, PaperPlanet, and LEO, “5678” hopes to inspire women to never give up on their dreams.

“This is a living testament that we’re always trying to make it on our own terms, one step at a time, without looking back,” KAIA said in a statement.

“We are thankful for the opportunities that are presented to us, and we promise to deliver a message of positivity and hope in our songs, as a way to give back to our supporters.”

Uplifting and brimming with confidence, the song sends the pop quintet’s message of self-love and empowerment with lines like “Hingang malalim, lahat tatahakin / Hindi na ako maliligaw" that might resonate with generations of listeners from all around the world.

“5678” is produced by Lee, whose work includes songs from some of the biggest names in K-pop.

The song will be part of KAIA’s debut EP, which will be released later this year. It will be accompanied by a music video helmed by director Raymond Fabian, assisted by Jonathan Tal Placido, under the production house of Studio 79th.

The visuals will drop on March 25, Saturday, at 6 p.m.

“Working with the production house is a smooth process because it’s a collaborative effort between the production team and the members of KAIA, and they are very open to the ideas of KAIA,” the group added.

RELATED VIDEO