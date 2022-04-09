KAIA sets their sights on going global with their official debut single “BLAH BLAH” released under Sony Music. Handout

Filipino pop newcomer KAIA introduced themselves in style, as they released their debut single “BLAH BLAH” that explores future-forward sound, tying different music elements and styles.

On Friday, KAIA marked the first chapter of their journey towards self-discovery with the song derived from the members’ collective experiences in dealing with romantic love and infatuation.

“Writing ‘BLAH BLAH’ is somehow easier considering our chemistry has improved a lot since then,” KAIA’s Sophia said.

“We finally learned how to trust each other on a deeper level, hence, the making of a song about love. Aside from this, everyone puts their 100% effort into this official debut. Even when one of us gets stuck in writing, the other four members make sure to help out when needed.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Released under Sony Music, “BLAH BLAH” is produced by Lee Oh Won, the producer behind some of the most remarkable tunes by international artists such as Stray Kids, SHINee’s Taemin, TVXQ, and SB19.

In its music video, director Angelo Balanon made sure to showcase a stark contrast between the dream world and reality.

KAIA is an up and coming five-member girl group from ShowBT PH, the same company that launched Pinoy supergroup SB19. The members consist of Sophia, Angela, Charice, Charlotte, and Alexa.

The name KAIA is inspired by two Tagalog words: “Kinaiya” and “Kaya” – both used when overcoming struggles.

The group’s official debut single “BLAH BLAH” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music.