ShowBT Philippines names the first member of P-pop group KAIA. Handout

Entertainment company ShowBT Philippines, which handles the supergroup SB19, has finally launched its first-ever P-pop girl group “KAIA”, aside from naming its first member.

The new P-pop girl group name is taken from the Cebuano word “kinaiya” which means inner character and a person’s individuality. It also features a dragonfly-inspired logo which was revealed on the group’s official social media pages.

The logo represents the beauty, strength, and underrated appeal which also resembles the identity of KAIA.

ShowBT Philippines also released on Wednesday the introduction video of its first member, Charlotte, who has been performing since 2019 with dance cover group “MIX’IN”.

Prior to MIX’IN, Charlotte was an active member of a dance troupe in high school and did cheerleading when she was in college while taking up a communication arts degree.

She is described as an all-around performer and has joined several auditions before settling in with ShowBT Philippines.

For Charlotte, it was a dream come true to be under the same management that handles her idols, SB19.

“It’s not easy climbing up towards this dream, there have been struggles, doubts, fears and days where I break down because of how hard the training and the pressure have been,” she said.

The first member of KAIA also admitted it was challenging for her to be in an organized, strict system but still pushed through for her dreams.

“Giving up isn’t an option and I was able to survive because of my sisters, my group mates. I’m always reminded that I’m with people that have the same dream as mine and I’m not alone in this battle, having this mindset motivates me and inspires me to continue and do better each day,” she added.

Charlotte also dreams for KAIA to be one of the P-pop idols who will top music charts and break into the global scene in the near future.