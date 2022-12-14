LOOK: Vhong Navarro reunites with Streetboys

MANILA — Some members of Streetboys, including Vhong Navarro, recently had a merry reunion, a week after the embattled TV host’s release on bail.

On its official Facebook page on Monday, Streetboys shared a photo of several of its members smiling during what appears to be a get-together at a home.

Navarro was with his “It’s Showtime” co-host Jhong Hilario, as well as Meynard Marcellano, Chris Cruz, Joey Andres, and Spencer Reyes.

“A very merry Christmas to all of you!” the ‘90s group said in its caption.

“Brothers for life! From the bottom of our hearts, a huge thank you for the prayers and undying support! May God be with us always.”

The post from Streetboys was Navarro’s first photo to go public after he was released from the Taguig City Jail on bail on December 6.

Navarro had been detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for two months and then for over two weeks at the Taguig City Jail before his petition to post bail was granted by a Taguig court.

During Navarro’s stay at the NBI headquarters, among those who visited him were his fellow Streetboys members — Marcellano, Cruz, and Joseph de Leon.

His detention was in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

Shortly after Navarro was released on P1M bail, his legal team said the actor host intends to rest with his family, before resuming showbiz work including co-hosting “It’s Showtime.”

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC



