Vhong Navarro released on bail

TV host plans to return to ‘It’s Showtime’ after resting with family

Vhong Navarro was fetched by his wife Tanya Bautista and his legal counsels, including Atty. Maggie Abraham, at the Taguig City Jail after posting bail on Tuesday. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actor-host Vhong Navarro was released on bail Tuesday afternoon, after nearly three months of detention in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

Navarro, 45, was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for two months, before he was transferred to the Taguig City Jail, where he stayed for over two weeks.

Navarro’s camp sought to post bail during that period, and on Monday was granted the petition by Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69. Judge Loralie Cruz Datahan set Navarro’s bail at P1 million.

In granting Navarro’s bail plea, Taguig court said the complainant’s credibility is the single most important issue in the prosecution of a rape case. The inconsistencies in Cornejo’s affidavits, according to the court, were also “too material to ignore.”

At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Navarro was released from the Taguig City Jail after posting the recommended bail.

His wife, Tanya Bautista, fetched him. Before entering the facility, she shared her elation with ABS-CBN News, as her family looks forward to celebrating the holidays together.

EXCLUSIVE: Tanya Bautista fetched her husband Vhong Navarro in the Taguig City Jail. She feels elated that he will now be released after being jailed for almost 3 months.

“Sobrang happy. It’s going to be a blessed Christmas, a very good Christmas for the family,” she said.

“We deal with things one day at a time. Sumusunod lang tayo sa process. This time, ito na ‘yon, we were granted bail, and we are so thankful,” Bautista added.

Navarro’s lawyers, Atty. Maggie Abraham and Atty. Bon Arcilla, spoke on behalf of the TV host and showed ABS-CBN News the release order. The legal counsels said Navarro opted not to give an interview because he is “tired and wants to spend time with his family.”

According to the lawyers, Navarro was in tears upon seeing the decision on his bail petition.

For now, Navarro intends to rest “in the coming days,” but plans to return to “It’s Showtime,” the noontime program which he has been co-hosting since 2009. — Report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC