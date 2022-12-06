Court grants Vhong Navarro's bail petition in rape case

MANILA – A Taguig court has granted comedian-host Vhong Navarro’s bail petition, allowing him to post bail in the rape case filed by model Deniece Cornejo.

In an order penned Judge Loralie Cruz Datahan of the Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 69, she said it is not convinced there exists a presumption leading to inference of guilt on the part of Navarro.

In granting Navarro’s bail plea, the RTC said the complainant’s credibility is the single most important issue in a rape case.

It said the inconsistencies in Cornejo’s affidavits were too material to ignore. The court is also not convinced that Cornejo was scared to report first alleged rape.

The Taguig court also said that while Cornejo claimed she was drugged, she testified that she was not sure about it.

Furthermore, the court said Cornejo’s actions after the alleged rape, particularly the text messages she sent Navarro and the “preening at herself and giggling,” are inconsistent with claim of trauma or someone who underwent painful ordeal.

The RTC also ruled that evidence presented so far failed to establish material allegations in the information or criminal charge. It said Cornejo confirmed Navarro had no weapon, did not threaten or intimidate her nor beat her up.

The court also said there was no other proof Cornejo was drugged other than her testimony. Cornejo admitted not seeing Navarro put something on her drink and no medical test result was presented.

The judge set Navarro’s bail at P1 million. - report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News