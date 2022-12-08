Streetboys give moral support to Vhong Navarro

The Streetboys held a reunion last June, with Vhong Navarro and director Chito Roño, their former manager. Photo from the Facebook page of Joey Andres



MANILA -- Members of the popular dance group Streetboys, where comedian and “It’s Showtime” host Vhong Navarro had his humble beginnings as he danced his way to fame, have consistently shown their support to their original member in the latest saga that hounded his personal life.

From the time Navarro was detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last September 20, after his January 17, 2014 rape case against model Deniece Cornejo led to a warrant, his Streetboys brothers readily showed up to give him moral support.

Original member Joey Andres, who left the group in 2000, visited Navarro with Maynard Marcellano, Joseph de Leon and Christopher Cruz.

“The minute makita niya kami, ‘yung energy niya napakataas,” Andres told ABS-CBN News. “Ang saya-saya niya. Siyempre, nakita niya kami at dinadalaw namin siya. Pero nu’ng malapit na ‘yung oras na kailangan na naming umalis, ‘yung energy niya, bumababa na.

“Nakita namin agad ‘yung kalungkutan niya. Sabi niya nga, ‘pag nandoon daw kami, mabilis ang oras. Pero ‘pag wala na kami, ang tagal daw. Siyempre, wala na siyang ginagawa or kinaka-usap.

“Nalulungkot na siya ulit. We felt sad sa nangyari kay Vhong. Hindi namin akalain.”

The Streetboys got immediately worried when they learned about the latest development in Navarro’s case. “Hindi namin alam ang safety niya sa loob ng kulungan,” Andres said. “Maimpluwensiyang tao at may pera ang nakabangga ni Vhong.”

Navarro was detained at the Taguig City male dormitory, where he was transferred from the NBI detention center that became his detention facility since September 20.

However, their prayers were answered when they learned that Navarro was released on bail in time for Christmas and spend the holidays with his family, loved ones and friends.

“May group chat kasi kami with Tanya [Bautista], ‘yung wife ni Vhong,” Andres disclosed. “So from there, we had a hint that his bail would be granted. We’re so happy. God is good. Talagang pinagdadasal namin si Vhong araw-araw.

“Hindi lang kami pati iba pang mga kaibigan niya na alam, wala si Vhong na ginawang mali. Nagkaroon lang ng foul play. Maraming naniniwala doon.”



“I just want to tell him na be strong and we will eventually know the truth,” Andres said. “Yun lang naman, kung tama ang ginawa niya at wala siyang kasalanan. Nandito lang kami ng mga kapamilya at kaibigan mo na laging sumusuporta sa ‘yo.”

The first time Andres learned what happened to Navarro, he immediately felt sad. “Hindi naman natin akalain na mangyayari kay Vhong ‘yun,” Andres said. “Meron kaming group chat. He told us he would surrender.

“Hindi niya akalain na meron palang rape case. He thought about what previously happened. We’re just glad that Vhong was released in time for Christmas. Makakasama niya ang family niya.”

After leaving Streetboys in 2000 (he was replaced by Danilo Barrios), Andres worked at the Universal Studios in Singapore with other members in 2009. He came home in 2020 because the theme park had to close down due to the pandemic.

That time, Andres started vlogging constantly. Eventually, he also returned to the Philippines and started his business here. He now owns three stores selling cellphone accessories at SM Southmall in Las Piñas.

With his brother, Marky Andres, they are now talents of social media influencer, model, vlogger and businesswoman China Roces, whose real name is Geraldine Catalan. Joey and Marky are now known as Andres Brothers.

Andres became an original member of Streetboys in 1993, with Navarro, Marcellano, De Leon and Cruz, as well as Jhong Hilario, Spencer Reyes and Michael Sesmundo.

Andres’ friendship with the group was never broken. “Dumadalaw ako every anniversary,” he said. “I guest in their celebration. Sumasayaw kami.”

Before Navarro was detained last September, the Streetboys had a reunion in Laguna, where they bonded in a swimming party. Even Barrios and Hilario were there, too.

