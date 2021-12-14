'F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers' to stream on iWantTFC, ABS-CBN platforms

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers poster. Photo from GMMTV's Twitter account.

MANILA — The Thai adaptation of "Boys Over Flowers" will be streaming on iWantTFC and other ABS-CBN platforms starting this Friday.

The streaming platform said "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" will be simulcast at 9:30 p.m. Philippine time.

Fans can also follow the series on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z Channel 11, a day later at 8:30 p.m.

The show will be led by Tu Tontawan as Gorya and Bright Vachirawit as Thyme together with Win Metawin as Kavin, Nani Hirunkit as MJ, and Dew Jirawat as Ren.

ABS-CBN Entertainment earlier announced that the Thai adaptation will also stream on the network's platforms.

Vachirawit and Metawin starred in the hit Thai boys' love (BL) series "2gether" and "Still 2gether" under the same production company.

The F4 is a group of four rich, handsome students from the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers.”

The manga was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, as “Meteor Garden.” It aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, in China.

It follows the story of a girl who finds herself the center of attention of the boys.