'F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers' to premiere on Dec. 18

Thai media company GMMTV announced Friday that "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" will premiere on December 18.

More scenes with Tu Tontawan as Gorya and Bright Vachirawit as Thyme were shown in the latest trailer.

Joining Tu and Bright in the cast are Win Metawin, Nani Hirunkit, Dew Jirawat, and Cindy Bishop.

ABS-CBN Entertainment earlier announced that the Thai adaptation will also stream on the network's platforms.

Vachirawit and Metawin starred in the hit Thai boys' love (BL) series "2gether" and "Still 2gether" under the same production company.

The F4 is a group of four rich, handsome students from the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers.”

The manga was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, as “Meteor Garden.” It aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, in China.

It follows the story of a girl who finds herself the center of attention of the boys.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: