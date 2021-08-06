MANILA — F4 is indeed “Forever Kapamilya,” with its fourth official iteration coming to ABS-CBN anew, this time featuring Thai heartthrobs.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers” — starring Tu, Win, Dew, Nani, and Bright — will be broadcast later this year on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC.

A teaser released by ABS-CBN on Friday showed past versions of F4 that were aired by the network, starting with Taiwan’s “Meteor Garden” in 2003.

That phenomenal series also marked ABS-CBN’s turn as the “First and True Home of Asianovelas” in the Philippines.

The Kapamilya network was also the local home of South Korea’s “Boys Over Flowers” in 2009, and China’s “Meteor Garden” in 2018.

An anime based on the original manga, “Hana Yori Dango,” was also broadcast by ABS-CBN in 2010.

Thailand’s “Boys Over Flowers” is the latest title from GMMTV to air on ABS-CBN platforms, through the two companies’ partnership.

Two of its stars, Bright and Win, have a wide and loyal following among Filipinos, thanks to their previous series, “2gether,” which was also aired by ABS-CBN.

