‘Si Teddie muna ang pipili’: Fans’ wish list of scenes in ‘Four Sisters’ prequel goes viral

A scene from ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ depicts a memory mentioned in the original 2013 film: Bobbie being told that her sister Teddie gets to pick a ‘pasalubong’ first among the siblings. Star Cinema

MANILA — Over the years since its 2013 release, “Four Sisters and a Wedding” has become a cult classic, with its memorable scenes and characters often becoming the springboard of memes on social media.

Ahead of the December 11 release of its prequel, set 10 years before the events of the original, the well-loved film again went viral as fans shared their wish list of scenes that would make it to the follow-up.

On Facebook, a post from Aljohn Parinas compiled comments on the official poster of “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” specifically those that recalled lines from the original film that pertained to childhood and teenage memories of the title siblings.

The first movie followed the Salazar sisters — Teddie (Toni Gonzaga), Bobbie (Bea Alonzo), Alex (Angel Locsin), and Gabbie (Shaina Magdayao) — as they reunite for the wedding of their lone brother, CJ (Enchong Dee), in the process reopening wounds they’ve long left unaddressed.

Among them, as the viral comments recalled, were the mother Grace’s (Coney Reyes) favoritism among the siblings, Bobbie’s sacrifice of working abroad, Bobbie and Alex’s rivalry in love, and Teddie and CJ being the “weak” ones in the family.

In hoping for those issues to be portrayed in the prequel, some fans even quoted or paraphrased memorable lines from the 2013 film.

One comment, which fetched more than 11,000 reactions, went, unedited: “Gusto ko makita yung gumraduate si bobbie na valedictorian tapos andami niyang medals, tapos si teddie isa lang pero si teddie parin yung pinuri ni mama.

"Tapos umuwe si bobbie na gutom na gutom, tapos nagalit si mama kay bobbie kasi kinain niya yung tinabing ulam para kay teddie.

"Tapos nung umuwe si mama galing divisoria tapos may dala siyang mga bags, ang sabi ni mama wag muna pumili si bobbie, kasi pipili si teddie, si teddie yung panganay dapat siya muna yung unang pipili.”

As of writing, the Facebook post compiling the wish list has logged 11,000 shares, with some 80,000 reactions across the individual photos.

“Alam mong nag-umapaw ‘yong pagmamahal sa naunang pelikula e. Kabisado halos lahat at tumatak,” Parinas, who compiled the comments, wrote.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” does include scenes depicting events that were only mentioned or narrated in the original, at least going by its trailer.

Portraying the younger versions of the characters are Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, Belle Mariano as Gabbie, and Clarence Delgado as CJ.

Ahead of the streaming and cinema release of “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” fans can watch entirely for free the original on YouTube, as part of Star Cinema’s Super Stream offerings.