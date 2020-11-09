‘Kuhang-kuha nila’: Younger versions of ‘Four Sisters’ captured ‘essence’ of original cast, says Star Cinema head

‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ stars (from left) Belle Mariano as Gabbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, and Charlie Dizon as Teddie. Instagram: @alexailacad

MANILA — Despite being played by a new set of cast members in its prequel, the title characters of the well-loved “Four Sisters and a Wedding” will be easily recognized by fans, thanks to performances that captured the “essence” of the original portrayals.

That’s according to ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan, who expressed excitement with the initial footage from the Star Cinema production.

The prequel, titled “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” recently wrapped after nearly a month of lock-in filming, under new-normal safety protocols.

“Nakakatuwa kasi ‘yung essence ng characters, kuhang-kuha nila. 'Pag napapanood ko ‘yung rushes, natutuwa ako sa kanila,” Lamasan said during a recent virtual media huddle about ABS-CBN Films’ lineup of projects in the coming year.

In the 2013 modern classic helmed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, the principal cast included Bea Alonzo as Bobbie, Angel Locsin as Alex, Toni Gonzaga as Teddie, and Shaina Magdayao as Gabbie.

Taking on the roles of the sisters in the prequel are Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, and Belle Mariano as Gabbie.

The original film followed the Salazar family members as they reunited for the wedding of the youngest brother, CJ (Enchong Dee), in the process reopening old wounds they’ve long left unaddressed.

The follow-up, set 10 years before the wedding, will explore the relationships of the sisters and the events that led to their respective conflicts as shown in “Four Sisters and the Wedding.”

“Ako, it’s a surprise to me when I saw Alexa,” Lamasan said. “Tuwang-tuwa ako kasi she’s portraying the role of Bea Alonzo. Hindi ko inakala na kaya niya. Excited akong makita niyo ‘yung pelikula, kasi ‘yung essence ng characters nakuha nila.”

“Kudos to the director, Mae Cruz, for this,” she added.

Cruz, who is behind the romance blockbusters “Bride for Rent,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and “Everyday I Love You,” took helm of the “Four Sisters” prequel following the exit of original director Giselle Andres.

Andres was announced as director in February, but was unable to push through with filming due to personal reasons and the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lamasan.

Lamasan, meanwhile, confirmed more cast members in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding”: young actors Jameson Blake, Joao Costancia, and Jeremiah Lisbo. Their characters, however, were not yet revealed.

“Four Sisters Before the Wedding” will be among ABS-CBN Films’ Cinexpress offerings, which gives viewers access to newly produced films through KTX.ph, iWant TFC, SkyCable Pay-Per-View, or Cignal Pay-Per-View, in the absence of physical cinemas due to the pandemic.

Its release date has yet to be announced.