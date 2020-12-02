‘Four Sisters’ on the big screen: Prequel to be shown at SM, Citymall cinemas starting Dec. 11

MANILA — “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” the highly anticipated film prequel to the 2013 modern classic, will be screened at select cinemas starting December 11.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Aside from its previously announced digital streaming, the follow-up to “Four Sister and a Wedding” will have a cinema release at 38 venues across the country.

SM Cinemas will screen the Star Cinema production at 29 branches from December 11 to 13, and from December 18 to 20.

Citymall Cinemas, meanwhile, will run the film starting December 11 at 9 of its branches.

Earlier set safety protocols will be observed at both venues, in line with general community quarantine guidelines that include limited seating capacity, and mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield, among others.

Owwwwyezzz sizzy! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! pwede mo na mapanood ang #FourSistersBeforeTheWedding in selected cinemas nationwide (with safety protocols of course) for that total movie experience beginning Dec. 11! 😉



At dahil sabi ni Teddie, "bigyan ng maraming options! (See thread) pic.twitter.com/dFWeBEEv7X — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) December 1, 2020

As a Cinexpress offering, “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” will also be available to stream on iWant TFC, KTX.ph, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV, with tickets priced at P150 each.

The Mae Cruz-Alviar-helmed film, set 10 years before the wedding, will explore the relationships of the sisters and the events that led to their respective conflicts as shown in “Four Sisters and the Wedding.”

The principal cast includes Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, Belle Mariano as Gabbie, and Clarence Delgado as CJ, with Carmina Villaroel and Dominic Ochoa as their parents.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC