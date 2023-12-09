Kathryn Bernardo reaches 20 million Instagram followers

Screenshot

MANILA — Actress Kathryn Bernardo has reached a new milestone on her social media account.

Based on records on Saturday, Bernardo's Instagram account has reached 20 million followers.

She is the second female Filipino celebrity to reach the mark after Anne Curtis, who earned the milestone on the app a week ago.

Bernardo began her career as a child actress with roles in series like "It Might Be You," "Endless Love," "Magkaribal," among others.

She rose to fame with the remake of "Mara Clara" along with Julia Montes.

The actress will later on be partnered to Daniel Padilla and appear on several series and movies together. They announced their break up as a real life couple last November.

Bernardo recently appeared in the movie "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon.

