LOOK: Andrea Brillantes explores Dubai ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2022 02:05 PM

Actress Andrea Brillantes took to social media to share her stunning photos in Dubai.

In her series of posts on Instagram, Brillantes shared snaps from her overseas trip, where she rode a camel and visited Jumeirah Beach.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Brillantes was reported to have had a meet-and-greet event in Dubai.

The actress, who recently joined Star Magic's US tour, starred in youth-oriented drama musical "Lyric and Beat" on iWantTFC.

LOOK: Andrea Brillantes hosts Halloween party for friends

WATCH: Musical series 'Lyric and Beat' to start airing in August