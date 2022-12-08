Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Andrea Brillantes explores Dubai

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2022 02:05 PM

Actress Andrea Brillantes took to social media to share her stunning photos in Dubai.

In her series of posts on Instagram, Brillantes shared snaps from her overseas trip, where she rode a camel and visited Jumeirah Beach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Brillantes was reported to have had a meet-and-greet event in Dubai.

The actress, who recently joined Star Magic's US tour, starred in youth-oriented drama musical "Lyric and Beat" on iWantTFC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  showbiz news   celebrity travel  