LOOK: Andrea Brillantes explores Dubai

Actress Andrea Brillantes took to social media to share her stunning photos in Dubai.

In her series of posts on Instagram, Brillantes shared snaps from her overseas trip, where she rode a camel and visited Jumeirah Beach.

Brillantes was reported to have had a meet-and-greet event in Dubai.

The actress, who recently joined Star Magic's US tour, starred in youth-oriented drama musical "Lyric and Beat" on iWantTFC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC