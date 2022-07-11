Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The upcoming musical series "Lyric and Beat" is set to premiere in August on iWantTFC, according to the show's newest teaser which uploaded on Sunday.

The youth-oriented musical series stars Seth Fedelin, Andrea Brillantes Kyle Echarri, AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, Nyoy Volante, Agot Isidro, Joanna Ampil, Sheena Belarmino, Jeremy Glinoga, Angela Ken and Awra.

"Everyone is born with a certain talent and each one has a purpose. Ngayong Agosto lalapit na ang pangarap sa inyo dahil ang tinig ng isa ay tinig nating lahat 'Lyric and Beat,'" the trailer said.

"Lyric and Beat" is set at the fictional Philippine National Conservatory of Music where students are pitted against each other for the right to represent the school in the prestigious National Music Competition.

The show, which also pays tribute to the music of prolific composer Jonathan Manalo of ABS-CBN Music, is written and directed by Dolly Dulu.

The full trailer of "Lyric and Beat" will be released on Wednesday.