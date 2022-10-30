LOOK: Andrea Brillantes hosts Halloween party for friends

MANILA - The storm did not stop some of the country's celebrities to play dress up on Halloween even if it meant they would only be donning it indoors because of the non-stop rains that hit the country on Saturday night.

Based on her Instagram updates and posts by Star Magic, actress Andrea Brillantes hosted her own “Fright Night By Blythe” party which was attended by her friends in and outside showbiz.

As she took on her hosting duties, Brillantes went all out with her costume as La Muerte with Spanish folklore origin.

Among those who attended the Halloween get-together were Barbie Imperial, Chie Filomeno, Awra Abriguela, Shanaia Gomez, and Jeremiah Lisbo.

Here are some photos from the party: