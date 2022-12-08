MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez are set to stage a a repeat of their concert "Iconic" in the United States next year.

This was announced by Cuneta in a social media post on Thursday morning.

"See you again in MARCH, America!!! Thank you for all your requests for a repeat concert tour! We love you!" Cuneta wrote on her Instagram page.

Cuneta and Velasquez held their "Iconic" US concert tour at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California in July.

The concert was first staged in 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum, and was re-staged with two shows at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of Resorts World Manila last June.

