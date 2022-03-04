MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez are set to reunite for a special repeat of their 2019 concert "Iconic" as the government eases health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, the concert will be held for two nights on June 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of Resorts World Manila.

Tickets for the much-awaited live concert will be available beginning March 8.

“Iconic” concert was first staged in 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/entertainment/10/19/19/concert-recap-sharon-regine-shine-in-iconic-trip-down-memory-lane

Velasquez mentioned the concert briefly during a virtual media conference right after she renewed her contract with ABS-CBN last week.

“Pwede naman na mag-concert ngayon. Unti-unti makakalabas na tayo, makakagawa na ulit ng concert. Kami ni Mega, may concert kami ulit June... for the ‘Iconic’ concert,” she said.

For Velasquez, sharing the stage with the Mega Star is a dream come true because she is one of the people she looks up to in show business.

Aside from Cuneta, Velasquez also hopes to do a concert with Lea Salonga and Gary Valenciano.

