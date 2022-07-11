LOOK: Sharon, Regine kick off US concert tour

Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez kicked off their "Iconic" US concert tour at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California last Saturday.

Cuneta shared several photos of her and Velasquez on her Instagram page, as she thanked all those who supported them.

“Thank you to all of you who came to see @reginevalcasid and me at Thunder Valley tonight!!! We love you!!” she captioned her post.

Cuneta also met with some of her fans in the US, as shown in photos which she also shared on social media.

“Iconic” was first staged in 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Cuneta and Velasquez re-staged the concert this year, with two shows at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of Resorts World Manila last June 17 and 18.

In a previous press conference, the two shared what made them decide to bring “Iconic” back live on stage.

“Kasi kailangan natin ito. We need to get out of our homes and [feel our audience] and start living again. We cannot be paralyzed. Ako nga ang feeling ko 'yung two years na 'yun, parang it has robbed all of us of experience, of everything. It’s about time,” said Velasquez.

Cuneta agreed, adding that the whole concert experience is really something performers like her miss.

Accoridng to Velasquez, the concert will basically be almost the same as the 2019 version except that they will add a few songs to their line-up.

Read our review of the second run of “Iconic” here.