Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez pose for photos after their press conference for their concert 'Iconic' at Resorts World Manila

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez could no longer wait to perform before a live audience again with the upcoming re-staging of their 2019 concert “Iconic.”

The concert will be held for two nights on June 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of Resorts World Manila. It will also kick off their US concert tour in July.

In a press conference on Monday, Velasquez and Cuneta shared what made them decide to bring “Iconic” back live on stage.

“Kasi kailangan natin ito. We need to get out of our homes and [feel our audience] and start living again. We cannot be paralyzed. Ako nga ang feeling ko 'yung two years na 'yun, parang it has robbed all of us of experience, of everything. It’s about time,” said Velasquez.

Cuneta agreed, adding that the whole concert experience is really something performers like her miss.

“We are the same in that we get our energy as we perform on stage from our audiences. So it’ so difficult to perform online. It really was so different. Parang hindi mo maibigay 'yung gusto mong maibigay kasi hindi mo nakikita 'yung nanonood. Walang energy to feed off from so it was so hard. We are looking forward to this,” she said.

Velasquez shared that the concert will basically be almost the same as the 2019 version except that they will add a few songs to their line-up.

“Siguro we’ll probably change a few songs, update it kasi siyempre naka-three years na din. But basically we wanted to retain. It’s our hits and plus 'yun 'yung magic kasi nung concert, it’s our songs,” said Velasquez.

Cuneta mentioned that the restaging of “Iconic” will be directed by her nephew, Paolo Valenciano.

“At first, our director was Rowell Santiago who also is part of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ cast. Unfortunately, since he plays two characters… hindi na niya kaya. It’s not that Paolo was second choice. Paolo is one of the best, not because he’s my nephew. I saw the guy grow up and really learn the trade. He’s a go-to director nowadays,” she said.

Both Cuneta and Velasquez said they are confident in Valenciano’s abilities to keep the legacy of “Iconic” and to interject “some new-blooded wit.”

“Iconic” concert was first staged in 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum.