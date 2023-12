MANILA -- OPM singer Jimmy Bondoc is among those who passed the 2023 Bar examinations.

The Supreme Court released the list of the 3,812 passers of the 2023 Bar exams on Tuesday.

Born James Patrick Romero Bondoc, the singer-songwriter decided to study law in 2017, saying it's his lifelong dream to go into law.

In 2016, Bondoc was appointed as vice president for entertainment for Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Bondoc is known for his hit "Let Me Be The One."

