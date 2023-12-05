3,812 pass 2023 Bar; UST grad tops exams

The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila on Aug. 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — A total of 3,812 out of 10,387 takers passed the 2023 Bar exams, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday.

This is equivalent to a passing rate of 36.77 percent, according to 2023 Bar chair SC Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando.

Ephraim Porciuncula Bie, a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, topped the Bar exams.

Bie had a grade of 89.2625 percent.

The following Bar passers completed the top 20, the SC said:

List of examinees who obtained the 20 highest ratings. SC Public Information Office

The top five law schools with more than 100 Bar candidates include the following:

Ateneo De Manila University, 94.08 percent passing rate

San Beda University, 92.20 percent

University of San Carlos, 90.91 percent

University of the Philippines, 89.45 percent

University of Santo Tomas, 85.25 percent

SC's Hernando told aspiring new lawyers: "There are things we cannot change, but I would like you to believe that the efforts that you have expended to pass the Bar are absolute. Dreams shall come true in their own time. Perhaps and for most of you, that time is now."

"Whatever happens, whether you see your name in the screen today or someday, may you always have the grace and grit to accept what is about to transpire, and the strength to hope and persevere for the best that is about to come," he added.