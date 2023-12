The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News





MANILA — A total of 3,812 examinees passed the 2023 Bar examinations, Bar chair Justice Ramon Paul Hernando announced Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 36.77 percent of the total 10,387 law graduates who took last September's Bar exams.

Ephraim Porciuncula Bie, a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, topped this year's Bar with a rating of 89.2625 percent.

