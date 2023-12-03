Blackpink, BTS and NewJeans dominate the list of most-streamed K-pop artists and songs on Spotify for 2023. Photos from artists' Instagram accounts

Korean supergroups BTS and Blackpink as well as rookie sensation NewJeans dominated the list of most-streamed K-pop artists and songs on Spotify for 2023.

In a press release, the streaming giant recently announced the following as the top K-pop artists on the platform this year:

1. BTS

2. Blackpink

3. Jungkook (BTS)

4. NewJeans

5. Stray Kids

6. Jimin (BTS)

7. TWICE

8. Seventeen

9. Tomorrow X Together

10. Le Sserafim

11. V (BTS)

12. Enhypen

13. Fifty Fifty

14. (G)I-DLE

15. IVE

16. Agust D (Suga of BTS)

17. aespa

18. NCT Dream

19. Lisa (Blackpink)

20. J-hope (BTS)

BTS remained at the top of the rankings despite its pause from group activities while the members focus on their solo careers and mandatory military service.

Even while on hiatus, the seven-piece act still put out "The Planet," a soundtrack for the animated series "Bastions," in May and its 10-year anniversary song "Take Two" in June.

BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope — who all dropped solo releases this year — also entered the list.

Meanwhile, Spotify named the following as the most-streamed K-pop songs of the year:

1. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jungkook

2. “Cupid - Twin Ver.” by FIFTY FIFTY

3. “Like Crazy” by Jimin

4. “OMG” by NewJeans

5. “Ditto” by NewJeans

6. “Super Shy” by NewJeans

7. “MONEY” by Lisa

8. “FLOWER” by Jisoo

9. “Shut Down” by Blackpink

10. “Hype Boy” by NewJeans

11. “Pink Venom” by Blackpink

12. “Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack]” by Jungkook

13. “ANTIFRAGILE” by Le Sserafim

14. “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Jungkook

15. “Set Me Free Pt.2” by Jimin

16. “Love Me Again” by V

17. “Like Crazy (English Version)” by Jimin

18. “Take Two” by BTS

19. “Dynamite” by BTS

20. “Queencard” by (G)I-DLE

Noticeably, the list is dominated by releases from BTS and Blackpink, including their members' solo tracks, as well as NewJeans.

Spotify previously revealed that Jungkook's "Seven" ranked fourth on its list of most-streamed songs "globally," making it the sole entry from a Korean artist.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

