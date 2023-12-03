Korean supergroups BTS and Blackpink as well as rookie sensation NewJeans dominated the list of most-streamed K-pop artists and songs on Spotify for 2023.
In a press release, the streaming giant recently announced the following as the top K-pop artists on the platform this year:
1. BTS
2. Blackpink
3. Jungkook (BTS)
4. NewJeans
5. Stray Kids
6. Jimin (BTS)
7. TWICE
8. Seventeen
9. Tomorrow X Together
10. Le Sserafim
11. V (BTS)
12. Enhypen
13. Fifty Fifty
14. (G)I-DLE
15. IVE
16. Agust D (Suga of BTS)
17. aespa
18. NCT Dream
19. Lisa (Blackpink)
20. J-hope (BTS)
BTS remained at the top of the rankings despite its pause from group activities while the members focus on their solo careers and mandatory military service.
Even while on hiatus, the seven-piece act still put out "The Planet," a soundtrack for the animated series "Bastions," in May and its 10-year anniversary song "Take Two" in June.
BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope — who all dropped solo releases this year — also entered the list.
Meanwhile, Spotify named the following as the most-streamed K-pop songs of the year:
1. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jungkook
2. “Cupid - Twin Ver.” by FIFTY FIFTY
3. “Like Crazy” by Jimin
4. “OMG” by NewJeans
5. “Ditto” by NewJeans
6. “Super Shy” by NewJeans
7. “MONEY” by Lisa
8. “FLOWER” by Jisoo
9. “Shut Down” by Blackpink
10. “Hype Boy” by NewJeans
11. “Pink Venom” by Blackpink
12. “Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack]” by Jungkook
13. “ANTIFRAGILE” by Le Sserafim
14. “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Jungkook
15. “Set Me Free Pt.2” by Jimin
16. “Love Me Again” by V
17. “Like Crazy (English Version)” by Jimin
18. “Take Two” by BTS
19. “Dynamite” by BTS
20. “Queencard” by (G)I-DLE
Noticeably, the list is dominated by releases from BTS and Blackpink, including their members' solo tracks, as well as NewJeans.
Spotify previously revealed that Jungkook's "Seven" ranked fourth on its list of most-streamed songs "globally," making it the sole entry from a Korean artist.
