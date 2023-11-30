Spotify has released the top global artists and songs for their 2023 wrapped with Taylor Swift leading the list, with more than 26.1 billion global streams since the first day of January.
On second place is Bad Bunny, followed by The Weeknd. Drake and Peso Pluma took the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
Miley Cyrus’s record-breaking “Flowers” is leading the Top 10 Songs Globally. The track has 1.6 billion streams globally.
“Kill Bill” by SZA was on the second spot, followed by “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is leading the Top 10 Albums Globally. It has 4.5 billion streams globally, followed by Taylor Swift’s album "Midnights." "SOS" by SZA was on third spot.
Here is the Spotify 2023 Wrapped Global Top Lists"
Most-Streamed Artists Globally
1. Taylor Swift
2. Bad Bunny
3. The Weeknd
4. Drake
5. Peso Pluma
6. Feid
7. Travis Scott
8. SZA
9. Karol G
10. Lana Del Rey
Most-Streamed Songs Globally
1. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
2. “Kill Bill” by SZA
3. “As It Was” by Harry Styles
4. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook
5. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
7. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage
8. “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez
9. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap, Shakira
10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
1. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
2. Midnights by Taylor Swift
3. SOS by SZA
4. Starboy by The Weeknd
5. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G
6. One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen
7.Lover by Taylor Swift
8. HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin
9. GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma
10. Harry’s House by Harry Styles
Top Podcasts Globally
1. The Joe Rogan Experience
2. Call Her Daddy
3. Huberman Lab
4. anything goes with emma chamberlain
5. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
6. Crime Junkie
7. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
8. Serial Killers
9. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
10. TED Talks Daily
11. Relatos de la Noche
12. Caso 63
13. Psicologia Al Desnudo | @psi.mammoliti
14. The Daily
15. Lex Fridman Podcast
16. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
17. El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé
18. Gemischtes Hack
19. The Psychology of your 20s
20. Stuff You Should Know
21. SmartLess
22. La Cotorrisa
23. Se Regalan Dudas
24. The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast
25. Conspiracy Theories
Spotify 2023 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists
U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
1. Taylor Swift
2. Drake
3. Morgan Wallen
4. The Weeknd
5. Bad Bunny
6. 21 Savage
7. SZA
8. Zach Bryan
9. Kanye West
10. Peso Pluma
U.S. Most-Streamed Songs
1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
2. “Kill Bill” by SZA
3. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
4. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
5. “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
7. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan
8. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen
9. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage
10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
U.S. Most-Streamed Albums
1. One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen
2. SOS by SZA
3. Midnights by Taylor Swift
4. HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin
5. Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen
6. Lover by Taylor Swift
7. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
8. folklore by Taylor Swift
9. GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma
10. Starboy by The Weeknd
Top Podcasts in the U.S.
1. The Joe Rogan Experience
2. Call Her Daddy
3. Crime Junkie
4. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
5. The Daily
6. Huberman Lab
7. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
8. SmartLess
9. Up First
10. anything goes with emma chamberlain
11. 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer
12. Morbid
13. The Journal.
14. Stuff You Should Know
15. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
16. Lex Fridman Podcast
17. NPR News Now
18. Serial Killers
19. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce
20. Dateline NBC
21. Conspiracy Theories
22. Distractible
23. The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast
24. The Psychology of your 20s
25. Science Vs
Related videos:
showbiz news, music. Spotify