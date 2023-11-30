Spotify has released the top global artists and songs for their 2023 wrapped with Taylor Swift leading the list, with more than 26.1 billion global streams since the first day of January.

On second place is Bad Bunny, followed by The Weeknd. Drake and Peso Pluma took the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

Miley Cyrus’s record-breaking “Flowers” is leading the Top 10 Songs Globally. The track has 1.6 billion streams globally.

“Kill Bill” by SZA was on the second spot, followed by “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is leading the Top 10 Albums Globally. It has 4.5 billion streams globally, followed by Taylor Swift’s album "Midnights." "SOS" by SZA was on third spot.



Here is the Spotify 2023 Wrapped Global Top Lists"



Most-Streamed Artists Globally

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. The Weeknd

4. Drake

5. Peso Pluma

6. Feid

7. Travis Scott

8. SZA

9. Karol G

10. Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

1. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

2. “Kill Bill” by SZA

3. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

4. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook

5. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

7. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

8. “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez

9. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap, Shakira

10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

1. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

2. Midnights by Taylor Swift

3. SOS by SZA

4. Starboy by The Weeknd

5. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G

6. One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen

7.Lover by Taylor Swift

8. HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin

9. GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma

10. Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Top Podcasts Globally

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. Huberman Lab

4. anything goes with emma chamberlain

5. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

6. Crime Junkie

7. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

8. Serial Killers

9. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

10. TED Talks Daily

11. Relatos de la Noche

12. Caso 63

13. Psicologia Al Desnudo | @psi.mammoliti

14. The Daily

15. Lex Fridman Podcast

16. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

17. El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé

18. Gemischtes Hack

19. The Psychology of your 20s

20. Stuff You Should Know

21. SmartLess

22. La Cotorrisa

23. Se Regalan Dudas

24. The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast

25. Conspiracy Theories

Spotify 2023 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. Morgan Wallen

4. The Weeknd

5. Bad Bunny

6. 21 Savage

7. SZA

8. Zach Bryan

9. Kanye West

10. Peso Pluma

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

2. “Kill Bill” by SZA

3. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

4. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

5. “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

7. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

8. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

9. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

1. One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen

2. SOS by SZA

3. Midnights by Taylor Swift

4. HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin

5. Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen

6. Lover by Taylor Swift

7. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

8. folklore by Taylor Swift

9. GÉNESIS by Peso Pluma

10. Starboy by The Weeknd

Top Podcasts in the U.S.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. Crime Junkie

4. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

5. The Daily

6. Huberman Lab

7. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

8. SmartLess

9. Up First

10. anything goes with emma chamberlain

11. 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer

12. Morbid

13. The Journal.

14. Stuff You Should Know

15. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

16. Lex Fridman Podcast

17. NPR News Now

18. Serial Killers

19. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

20. Dateline NBC

21. Conspiracy Theories

22. Distractible

23. The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast

24. The Psychology of your 20s

25. Science Vs

