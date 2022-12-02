Photos from Spotify Philippines

MANILA – Spotify has released the top artists and songs for their 2022 wrapped with NOBITA’s “Ikaw Lang” and Zack Tabudlo leading the list in the Philippines.

“Ikaw Lang” was the most streamed track in the country, followed by “Pagsamo” by Arthur Nery and Adie’s “Paraluman,” which took the third spot.

Meanwhile, Tabudlo’s “Pano” was the fourth top song in the country, while Nety’s “Isa Lang” completed the top 5 list.

These OPM songs beat out Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby” which was at No. 6., and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” (11th).

“We are truly honored to be part of Spotify’s Wrapped Top Lists this year and be recognized alongside other great Pinoy artists. Undeniably, our fans had been a huge part of this but we’re also grateful for Spotify’s untiring support to our music and its clear vision for their artists. Like most artists, we’re also eager to see our band’s Wrapped and see what we have done throughout 2022 as musicians,” the group NOBITA said.

Tabudlo, meanwhile, led the five Pinoy musicians who are included in the Top 10 artists of Spotify Philippines.

Joining Tabudlo in the list of top local artists are Ben&Ben, Arthur Nery, Moira dela Torre, and Adie.

“We are thrilled to see that Filipino artists have continued to shine on the local stage, as seen on 2022’s Spotify Wrapped results. This shows that the Philippines are increasingly listening to and supporting their homegrown talent, and we have seen an almost 50% increase in streams of local music the past year” said Kossy Ng, Head of Music, Spotify Asia.

Spotify’s RADAR program, an initiative to support emerging artists, recognized P-Pop groups, BGYO and BINI as part of the Top RADAR Philippines Artists, alongside Adie.

Globally, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Drake topped the Wrapped lists across most-streamed album, track and artist.

For the third year in a row, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny took the number one spot for most-streamed artist globally, with more than 18.5 billion streams this year.

Here is the Spotify 2022 Wrapped Philippines Top Lists



Philippines Top Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. BTS

3. Zack Tabudlo

4. Ben&Ben

5. Justin Bieber



Philippines Top Female Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Ariana Grande

3. Moira dela Torre

4. Olivia Rodrigo

5. NIKI



Philippines Top Male Artists

1. Zack Tabudlo

2. Justin Bieber

3. Arthur Nery

4. The Weeknd

5. Adie



Philippines Top Groups

1. BTS

2. Ben&Ben

3. LANY

4. BLACKPINK

5. TWICE



Philippines Top Albums

1. Proof, BTS

2. Episode, Zack Tabudlo

3. Red (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift

4. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

5. Midnights, Taylor Swift



Philippines Top Tracks

1. Ikaw Lang, NOBITA

2. Pagsamo, Arthur Nery

3. Paraluman, Adie

4. Pano, Zack Tabudlo

5. Isa Lang, Arthur Nery



Philippines Top Local Artist

1. Zack Tabudlo

2. Ben&Ben

3. Arthur Nery

4. Moira dela Torre

5. Adie



Philippines Top Local Tracks

1. Ikaw Lang, NOBITA

2. Pagsamo, Arthur Nery

3. Paraluman, Adie

4. Pano, Zack Tabudlo

5. Isa Lang, Arthur Nery



Philippines Top Spotify Playlists

1. Hot Hits Philippines

2. Today’s Top Hits

3. OPM Favorites

4. Tatak Pinoy

5. Kalye Hip Hop



Philippines Top Podcasts

1. Barangay Love Stories

2. skypodcast

3. Dear MOR: The Podcast

4. Hugot Marcelo

5. Punchline with Alex Calleja!



Philippines Top Podcast Genres

1. Love & Relationships

2. Pop Culture

3. Self-Help

4. Horror & Paranormal



Spotify 2022 Wrapped Global Top Lists



Most-Streamed Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. BTS



Most-Streamed Songs Globally

1. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

2. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

4. “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

5. “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny



Most-Streamed Albums Globally

1. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

2. Harry’s House, Harry Styles

3. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

4. =, Ed Sheeran

5. Planet Her, Doja Cat



Most Popular Podcasts Globally

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

4. Caso 63 (All Languages)

5. Crime Junkie



Most Shared Lyrics Globally

1. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

2. “Heather” by Conan Gray

3. “I Love You So” by The Walters

4. “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey

5. “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

