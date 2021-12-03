MANILA -- Actress Jessy Mendiola is celebrating her 29th birthday on Friday, December 3.

To mark her special day, Mendiola turned to social media to share photos of herself at the beach wearing a sexy black swimsuit.

Meanwhile, Mendiola's husband, TV host and actor Luis Manzano, shared his sweet birthday message for his wife as he posted snaps of the actress.

"Happy birthday to the young lady who has my (heart), I always wish and pray for the best for you! May this be your best year and may everything fall into place," he wrote.

Mendiola and Manzano made headlines last April when they revealed that they got married.

The couple exchanged “I do’s” in Batangas last February 21, 2021.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC