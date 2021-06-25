Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark 5th anniversary as a couple

MANILA -- Newlyweds Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano still marked their 5th anniversary as a couple.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Mendiola uploaded a sweet kissing photo with Manzano.

"Happy 5 years my love!!! June 25, 2016 nung una mo akong sinagot, look where we are now! Love you, hubby!" Mendiola wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Manzano also greeted his wife.

"Happy anniversary my wowow," Manzano wrote.

Mendiola and Manzano made headlines last April when they revealed that they are already married.

Manzano and Mendiola exchanged “I do’s” at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas last February 21, 2021 in a civil wedding rites officiated by Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa.

The two, who have been together for more than four years, announced their engagement last December.

Manzano and Mendiola first went public about their relationship back in July 2016.

