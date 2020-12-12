Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola engaged

MANILA— Television host Luis Manzano and actress Jessy Mendiola are engaged, the couple announced Saturday, the latest milestone in a 4-year relationship that has survived intrigue and at times intense public scrutiny.

Leading up to the engagement, Manzano, 39, and Mendiola, 28 had clued in fans on the big event through social media, with Mendiola sharing a glimpse of what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring, and Manzano teasing a date just the day prior.

Over the years, Manzano was vocal of his intention to settle down with Mendiola.

As early as 2017, the “I Can See Your Voice” host said he was in fact “ready,” but noted that Mendiola, 11 years his junior, was still early in her career and still had goals she wanted to achieve as a single woman.

Throughout their relationship, Manzano and Mendiola have overcome numerous controversies and intrigue, notably in connection with Manzano’s prior romance.

Through it all, Manzano came to the defense of Mendiola, who also once chronicled her journey of beating depression, triggered by the online bullying she had endured early on.