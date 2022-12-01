MANILA – Maine Mendoza is going out of her way to meet the rest of the family of her fiance, Arjo Atayde.

And this gesture doesn’t go unnoticed, as seen in the Instagram page of Atayde’s mom, screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez.

“Maraming salamat mga anak Arjo at Maine kahit napaka-busy niyo parehong dalawa. Naglaan kayo pareho ng oras para ipakilala mo Arjo si Maine kay Tita Janice, Tito Kenneth at kay Lola Rose mo,” Sanchez wrote on social media along with pictures of their mini-gathering.

“Napakasaya ng puso ko. Salamat mga anak. Truly appreciated!!! Love u both.”

Atayde and Mendoza got engaged in July after nearly four years as a couple.

In an interview last October, Atayde confessed he and Mendoza are still “enjoying the proposal.”

"Right now, to tell you honestly, we are enjoying the proposal," he said, adding that they are still getting to know each other more as they make plans for their wedding.

When prodded to share what he likes about Mendoza, Atayde said: "That's such a hard question. It's cheesy to say everything, but everything.”

“I don't know, we found our way together. I don't know how to say this without being cheesy. We found our way together. It was a story. It was a journey. And I just don't love everything about her but I love everything about our love story. It just happened. It wasn't a forced thing. So [many] stories to tell, but one day we will," he added.

Related video: