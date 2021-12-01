Jodi Sta. Maria portrays Jill Ilustre, whose family is ruined by her husband’s (Zanjoe Marudo) affair with another woman (Sue Ramirez). Dreamscape Entertainment



“May babae ka ba?” Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria) asks her husband David (Zanjoe Marudo) in the first teaser of ABS-CBN’s highly anticipated drama “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Released on Wednesday, the teaser shows the first glimpse of Jill suspecting that David is having an affair with another woman.

Lexy Lucero (Sue Ramirez), David’s mistress, is also seen holding hands with him in the open, just as Jill finally pieces together clues that confirm her worst fear.

The half-minute preview was released leading up to the December 15 premiere of the series’ full trailer.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” is based on the global BBC hit “Doctor Foster,” about the title character whose family is ruined by her husband’s infidelity.

The Philippine remake also stars Zaijan Jaranilla as Jill and David’s son Gio, whose life is upended after the separation of his parents.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” was unveiled early this year, and has been filming in Baguio City.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

