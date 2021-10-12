Zanjoe Marudo co-stars with Jodi Sta. Maria in ABS-CBN’s ‘The Broken Marriage Vow,’ the Philippine adaptation of the international hit ‘Doctor Foster.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A cheating husband who leaves his wife for another woman, Zanjoe Marudo’s character in “The Broken Marriage Vow” is certain to irk viewers once the ABS-CBN drama premieres, the lead actor teased.

Marudo and Jodi Sta. Maria portray a married couple in the highly anticipated Philippine adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” about a doctor whose family is torn apart by her husband’s infidelity.

As in the original, David (Marudo) will meet a younger woman, Lexy (Sue Ramirez), with whom he starts an affair, ruining his marriage with Jill (Sta. Maria) and affecting their son, Gio (Zaijan Jaranilla).

“Maaasar kayo sa ‘kin, maaasar talaga kayo sa ‘kin dito sa show na ‘to,” Marudo told ABS-CBN News.

But beyond that, Marudo hopes his portrayal will also help viewers understand the circumstances that may lead to infidelity, while emphasizing he does not condone it.

“Talagang gagawin ko ‘yung best ko para kahit paano, mainaintindi sa audience kung bakit may ganoong klaseng tao, kung bakit napupunta siya sa ganoong sitwasyon, kung bakit ka nagmamahal ng dalawang babae.

“Alam kong mali. Alam kong hindi siya tama, dahil may mga natatapakan, may mga nasasaktan. Pero sana, sa show na ‘to, maipaliwanag kung bakit napupunta sa ganoong sitwasyon ang tao, babae man ‘yan o lalaki,” he said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The series, helmed by director Connie Macatuno, has finished its first cycle of filming in Baguio City. It was due to resume its second cycle in late September, but that was postponed due to tightened coronavirus restrictions in the area.

Marudo and the entire production team have been raring to return to the set to “keep the momentum,” saying they all share the same sentiment of being proud of what they’ve filmed so far.

In particular, Marudo is excited for the audience to experience the show’s attention to detail, when it comes to food and fashion.

The cinematography, too, he said, is unique for a teleserye.

“Ang galing ng setup ng camera, hindi siya typical. Siguro, puwede kong sabihin, parang mata niyo (audience) ‘yung camera. Para kayong nangboboso. Ganoon ‘yung naramdaman ko. Para kayong kapitbahay na, ‘Ano’ng nangyayari kina Jill?’ Ganoon ‘yung pinaramdam sa akin ng camera movement at placement. Kasali ang audience, parang mata nila ‘yun,” he explained.

While “The Broken Marriage Vow” does not yet have a a premiere date, and remains in the thick of production, Marudo expressed confidence that Filipinos will be proud of the series once it comes out.

“Ngayon lang ako nakaramdam ng, habang ginagawa pa ‘yung show, hindi pa pinapalabas, positive na ‘yung nararamdaman ko. Nagiging proud na agad ako, hindi pa man tapos, wala pa man sa kalahati. Nandoon na ‘yung pagiging proud ko doon sa show,” he said.