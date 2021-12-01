Jake Ejercito joins cast of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

Jake Ejercito’s role in ‘The Broken Marriage Vow,’ which stars Jodi Sta. Maria as the lead character, has yet to be revealed. Courtesy of Metro.Style / Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — Jake Ejercito is on a roll, with his casting in the highly anticipated local adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” fresh from his Kapamilya teleserye debut via “Marry Me, Marry You.”

The son of former president Joseph Estrada confirmed his part in “The Broken Marriage Vow” on Wednesday, with a behind-the-scenes photo of his first week on set in Baguio City.

“#MMMY [right arrow] #TBMV gang,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Ejercito is seen posing with the cast and crew, including actor Zaijan Jaranilla and director Andoy Ranay, in a separate photo shared by cameraman Glen Mark Suarez last Monday.

Jaranilla portrays Gio, the son of Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) and David (Zanjoe Marudo) whose life is upended due to his parents’ separation. Ranay is co-directing with previously announced helmer Connie Macatuno.

Jake Ejercito poses with the cast and crew of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ Instagram: @akosiglenskie

Ejercito’s role has yet to be revealed.

The powerhouse cast of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” which includes Sue Ramirez as the mistress Lexy, was first announced in June. At the time, Ejercito was not yet included.

Ejercito, 31, just recently wrapped work on “Marry Me, Marry You” in late October. The family drama series is currently on its second season and is slated to run until early next year.

