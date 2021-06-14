Meet the full cast of 'The Broken Marriage Vow'

MANILA --- ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment on Monday revealed the other stars in the cast of much-awaited series "The Broken Marriage Vow."

Aside from the lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez and Zaijian Jaranilla, the Pinoy adaptation of the hit BBC Studios drama "Doctor Foster," will also star Jane Oineza as Diane Riagon; Joem Bascon as Enzo Tierra; Art Acuña as Fred Lucero; Rachel Alejandro as Nathalia Lucero; Angeli Bayani as Dr. Sandy Alipio; Ketchup Eusebio as Charlie Manansala; Bianca Manalo as Carol Manansala; Empress Schuck as Grace Jimenez; and Ronnie Lazaro as Dr. Jose Tan.

Also joining the powerhouse cast are Malou Crisologo as Yaya Maggie; Franco Laurel as Atty. Dante Pugong; Sandino Martin as Dr. Barry; Jojit Lorenzo as Ben; Kate Alejandrino as Bani; Ji Anne Armero as Janice; Brent Manalo as Migs Ilustre; Migs Almendras as Justin; Avery Clyde as Mikah Jimenez; and JB Agustin as Max.

"The Broken Marriage Vow," is about a married couple whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair.

The upcoming Kapamilya series stars acclaimed actress Jodi Sta. Maria as Dr. Jill Ilustre (Dr. Gemma Foster in the original).

Zanjoe Marudo will play David Ilustre (Simon Foster), the husband; and Sue Ramirez as Lexy Lucero (Kate Parks), the mistress. Zaijan Jaranilla will play Jill and David’s only son, Gio Ilustre (Tom Foster), who is caught between his parents’ tug of war.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will be directed by Concepcion Macatuno, whose recent films include “Glorious” (2018) and “Malaya” (2020).

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

