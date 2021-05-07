DoctorFosterPH: Jodi Sta. Maria leads cast of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

Jodi Sta. Maria (second from left) will lead the cast of ABS-CBN’s ‘The Broken Marriage Vow,’ also starring (from left) Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez, and Zaijan Jaranilla. Instagram: @onlyzanjoemarudo, @jodistamaria, @sueannadoodles, @zaijanjaranilla

MANILA — Acclaimed actress Jodi Sta. Maria will lead the cast of the Philippine version of “Doctor Foster,” the hit BBC Studios drama that has been adapted in several countries.

Sta. Maria will portray Dr. Jill Ilustre (Dr. Gemma Foster in the original) in the upcoming ABS-CBN series, titled “The Broken Marriage Vow,” about a married couple whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair.

Joining Sta. Maria in the cast are Zanjoe Marudo as David Ilustre (Simon Foster), the husband; and Sue Ramirez as Lexy Lucero (Kate Parks), the mistress. Zaijan Jaranilla will play Jill and David’s only son, Gio Ilustre (Tom Foster), who is caught between his parents’ tug of war.

Directing “The Broken Marriage Vow” is Concepcion Macatuno, whose recent films include “Glorious” (2018) and “Malaya” (2020).

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC